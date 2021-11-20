NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $54.79 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.47.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

