Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the October 14th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Novavax news, Director David M. Mott sold 24,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.90, for a total transaction of $6,312,636.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $1,382,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,249 shares of company stock worth $42,352,517 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Novavax by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
