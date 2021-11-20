Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.43

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.43 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 433446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

