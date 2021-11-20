Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $631.90 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.930-$4.030 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.97. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

