Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 85.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 76,312 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,751,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,587,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,043,602.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.61 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

