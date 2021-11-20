Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Carl Petro sold 18,841 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,043,602.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,881 shares of company stock worth $15,360,176. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $38.61 and a one year high of $55.44. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.