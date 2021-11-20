Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Short Interest Update

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the October 14th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NVG traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,611. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $18.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 334,507 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,147,000 after purchasing an additional 56,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 750,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 659,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

