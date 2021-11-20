Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,174 Shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Mayville Engineering worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 146,865 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 11.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 316,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,820 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mayville Engineering by 28.8% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 241,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mayville Engineering by 26.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 134,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MEC opened at $15.51 on Friday. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.98 million, a PE ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

