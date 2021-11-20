Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,046 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DermTech were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of DermTech by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $42,052.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $109,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.16 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

DMTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

