Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 158.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 142.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.70.

In related news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $25.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. McAfee Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.12 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

