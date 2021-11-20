Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 15,914 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 526,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,812,000 after buying an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

KRYS stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

