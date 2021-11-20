Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

