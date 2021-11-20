Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,204 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of First Foundation worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in First Foundation by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,085,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 505,668 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 32.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 133,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FFWM opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. First Foundation Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.94%.

In other news, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,450.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,396 shares of company stock valued at $986,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.