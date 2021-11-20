Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 137,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Latham Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of SWIM stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Latham Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

