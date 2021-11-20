Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 41.8% in October

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JFR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 298,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

