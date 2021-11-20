Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Up 41.8% in October

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the October 14th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JFR traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 298,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $10.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
