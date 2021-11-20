NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 701.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,277 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 89,517 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,582 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,092 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,939 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,923 shares of company stock valued at $36,799,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NXPI stock opened at $221.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $150.55 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

