Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Shares Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 1,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,513,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Specifically, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total transaction of $780,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $54,257.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,769 shares of company stock worth $33,258,272. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 133.13% and a negative net margin of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 84,573 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 81,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.