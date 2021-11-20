Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 5.2% After Insider Selling

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $37.38 and last traded at $37.49. Approximately 1,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,513,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

Specifically, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 743,769 shares of company stock valued at $33,258,272. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.36.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

