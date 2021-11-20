Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Oatly Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.73.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 10.05 on Tuesday. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 9.05 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 14.01.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

