Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of Ocuphire Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

