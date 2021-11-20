Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang Sells 365,289 Shares of Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) CEO Kevin C. Tang sold 365,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $701,354.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ODT stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29.
Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.
