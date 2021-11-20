ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.47 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One ODUWA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC on exchanges. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $18,932.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,982.50 or 1.00005350 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048822 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00039070 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.09 or 0.00502050 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.