Old Port Advisors Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 171.14%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

