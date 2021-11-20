Old Port Advisors Invests $220,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $32.81 and a one year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

