Old Port Advisors Sells 17,686 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,686 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHC opened at $3.18 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 14.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

