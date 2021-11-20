Old Port Advisors Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,341 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,480,518 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,322,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,761,419 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,736,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,017,749 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,265,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,592 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.72. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.04.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.