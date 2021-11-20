Olema Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,817 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,479% compared to the typical daily volume of 148 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $26,173.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $335,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $1,163,287. 23.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,490,000 after purchasing an additional 870,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,649,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 32,906 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,707,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 610,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,817,000 after purchasing an additional 317,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLMA stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $916.95 million and a P/E ratio of -12.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

