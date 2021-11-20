Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Insider Sells $23,086.35 in Stock

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) insider David A. Wolfort sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $23,086.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $22.95. The stock had a trading volume of 204,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,077. The stock has a market cap of $254.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $668.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.35 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 30.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 117.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 61.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

