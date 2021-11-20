Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered Omeros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush lowered Omeros from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Omeros from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.04.

OMER opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Omeros has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $492.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omeros will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omeros during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 982.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 32.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

