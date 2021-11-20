ON (NYSE:ONON) Lifted to “Hold” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.
Shares of ONON opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ON
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
