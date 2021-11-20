ON (NYSE:ONON) Lifted to “Hold” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ONON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a sell rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.11.

Get ON alerts:

Shares of ONON opened at $44.94 on Wednesday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.