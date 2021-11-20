Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor Sells 14,703 Shares

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) CFO Stewart Kantor sold 14,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $147,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stewart Kantor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondas alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Stewart Kantor sold 20,983 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $198,079.52.

On Friday, September 17th, Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of Ondas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00.

ONDS opened at $8.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.