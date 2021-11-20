ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 86.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,262 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

