One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “One Stop Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures ultra-dense high-performance computing systems for learning, oil and gas exploration, financial trading, media and entertainment, defense and traditional HPC applications. One Stop Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Escondido, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on OSS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.47.

OSS stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $98.18 million, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.98.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,776 shares of company stock valued at $475,350. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,401,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 28.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 1,791,750.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 226.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 68,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

