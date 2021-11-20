OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

NYSE OCFT opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $982.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 615,933 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

