OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 3673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 27,831 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,394,054.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,920. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.

About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

