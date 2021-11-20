OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.00 and last traded at $52.99, with a volume of 3673 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.
The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEW shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $817.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 3.59.
About OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW)
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
