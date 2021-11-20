Only1 Achieves Market Cap of $29.06 Million (LIKE)

Only1 (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. Only1 has a total market cap of $29.06 million and $1.91 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Only1 has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000810 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.67 or 0.00220994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.08 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,151,593 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

