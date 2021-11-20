Onooks (OOKS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $310,320.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001444 BTC on major exchanges. Onooks has a total market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $310,320.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Onooks alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.43 or 0.07265665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,776.04 or 1.00471522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,134,732 coins. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev

Onooks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Onooks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Onooks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.