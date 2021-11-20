Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.
Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.
In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $850,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.