Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Onto Innovation stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.59.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at $850,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

