Oppenheimer Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $210.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $185.50.

ADI opened at $188.80 on Friday. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $132.84 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

