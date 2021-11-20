Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:ECC opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $489.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Point Credit has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 533,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

