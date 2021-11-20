Oppenheimer Trims Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Target Price to $15.00

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gamida Cell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.79.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Gamida Cell has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 55,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

