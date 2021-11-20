Opsens (OPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Opsens (TSE:OPS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TSE:OPS opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.56. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$0.89 and a 52-week high of C$3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.75. The company has a market cap of C$380.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 508.57.

OPS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Opsens in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

