Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Short Interest Update

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 14th total of 154,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.36% of Opthea worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Opthea stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. 7,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,617. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Opthea has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.23.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

