OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

OPTN opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.86. OptiNose has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 152.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $1,030,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 27.1% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 47.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 527,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 170,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of OptiNose by 71.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.55% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

