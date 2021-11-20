Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.29. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $55.68 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $257.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.