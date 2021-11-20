Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Acquired by Piscataqua Savings Bank

Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.