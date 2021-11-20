Orica Limited (ORI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Orica Limited (ASX:ORI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

In other Orica news, insider Swan Foo Boon purchased 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$15.61 ($11.15) per share, with a total value of A$249,776.00 ($178,411.43). Also, insider Denise Gibson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.91 ($7.08) per share, with a total value of A$99,060.00 ($70,757.14).

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

