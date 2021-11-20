Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of OCLDY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile

Orica Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of commercial explosives and blasting systems. It operates through the following segments: Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Minova; Auxiliaries; and Global Support. The Australia, Pacific, and Asia; North America; Latin America; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa segment involves in the supply of commercial explosives and blasting systems including technical services and solutions to the mining and infrastructure markets, and supply of mining chemicals including sodium cyanide for gold extraction.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.