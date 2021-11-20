Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Plans $0.11 Dividend

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) declared a dividend on Saturday, November 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1064 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.
Shares of OCLDY opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.12. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.
Orica Company Profile
