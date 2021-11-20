Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Catherine M. Burzik Acquires 1,660 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Director Catherine M. Burzik purchased 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.27 per share, with a total value of $50,248.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.07. 163,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,423. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 47.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 163,134 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 33.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 295,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

