Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $10.79. Approximately 11,270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,239,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.69.

OSCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $18.89.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mario Schlosser purchased 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,767.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner purchased 515,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,258,494 shares of company stock worth $65,874,142.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $13,485,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $1,075,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $14,684,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $2,511,000. Finally, Lakestar II G.P. Ltd bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $66,740,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

